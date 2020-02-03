Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Staff of the Delta Ministry of Works, Asaba, were thrown into mourning following the alleged assassination of one of the directors, J O Onochie by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

At the resumption of work on Monday, the Ministry staff were seen in clusters discussing the ugly incident.

Some of them fought back tears, as they gnash their teeth in pains, murmuring kind words about the deceased whom they described as a good man.

An official of the ministry who spoke on the condition of anonymity, lamented the incident, saying that the entire staff received the news of the murder with rude shock on Monday morning.

Onochie was reportedly shot on Sunday at his uncompleted building in Illah community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

His diver who was with him at the time the gunmen stormed the site, was also shot but he survived the attack.

Our correspondent learnt that the injured driver is now receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who confirmed the incident, said that the director and his driver were shot but the driver did not die.

“Yes the man was shot dead but his driver is receiving treatment at the FMC. It is more like an assassination,” she stated.

She said although no arrest had been made, the Command was very determined to smoke out the perpetrators of the dastardly act from their hideout, adding that an investigation had already been launched.