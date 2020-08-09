Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Suspected assassins, yesterday, murdered Hon. Azubuike Ekwegbalu, younger brother of Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

The slain Azubuike Ekwegbalu, until his death, was the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to Gov Obiano on security.

Daily Sun gathered that he was murdered in the night of Saturday, August 8, at his residence, Commissioners Quarters, Awka, the capital city of Anambra.

The Anambra State police public relations officer, PPRO, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in an official statement on Sunday. According to the statement, “On Sunday, August 9, 2020, at about 1:30am, there was a report of alleged murder of one Azuibuike Ekwegbalu, male, aged 43 years; native of Ogbunike in Oyi LGA of Anambra State, but resident at the Commissioners Quarters, Awka. “Following the report, police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka, led by the DPO, CSP Emma Ogbuanya, visited the scene and rushed the victim, who was found in a pool of his blood, to Chukwemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, for medical attention, where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival. Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. “Meanwhile, a careful observation on the deceased body revealed stab wounds; while a blood-stained kitchen knife was also recovered as exhibit at the scene. “Consequently, one suspect, who allegedly was in the premises, has been arrested and case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The late Azubuike Ekwegbalu was from Ogbunike in Oyi LGA, and a younger brother to the wife of the governor.

(1) Kitchen found at the scene of the incident

(2) Hon. Azubike Ekwegbalu