Ben Dunno, Warri

Unidentified gunmen suspected to be hired assassins, went on rampage on Sunday evening in Warri killing a man, identified as their target at the popular Warri Garage in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta state.

Sources close to the scene of crime who spoke under anonymity disclosed that the victim who just recovered from a previous attack by some unknown person early this year, was shot severally at a closed range by his assailants in this latest attack.

It was reported that he died shortly after he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment as a result of the so much blood lost from the bullet injuries sustained.

According to sources; “The gunmen who invaded the area said to be the stronghold of the deceased in a red SUV at about 5pm, wasted no time in shooting sporadically into the air to scare away passersby-by while they blocked the victims from escaping”.

“All the pleading of the victim for his life to be spared fell into the assailants deaf ears as they pumped bullets into his body and waited to ensure that he

would not survive before leaving the scene”.

He was reportedly shot at again as further confirmation after he had fallen down to the assailants bullets.

It was gathered that the victim deceased said to be one of the tax force /revenue collector in the Warri main garage had been indicted in some cases of financial impropriety in the affair of running the garage.

Sources hinted that; “The gunmen numbering four in the car came to the area after they had confirmed that the victim was within the vicinity”.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

According to her; “yes it is true, a man was shot dead this evening in Warri Garage”.

“He was shot at closed range severally, his body is now being deposited at the mortuary of the Warri Central hospital”, she stated.