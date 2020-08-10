Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina have confirmed the abduction of a 13 year old girl, identified as Khdijat Mutaka, when bandits attacked the headquarters of Kurfi Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday night.

“The hoodlums kidnapped a 13-year-old girl and shot one Ibrahim Yar-Garshe on the leg,” the Katsina State police command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said on Monday.

According to him, “the security team including Operation Puff Arder and Operation Sharan-Daji are already making efforts to rescue the girl.”

Eyewitness accounts said that the bandits stormed the secretariat and environs at about 9.30 pm on Sunday and embarked on a shooting spree to scare residents.

“The bandits came into the area from a nearby mountainous location located within a forest reserve area,” one of the residents said, adding that, “they rode on several motorcycles and armed with AK 47 rifles.”

Several communities across nine local government areas of Katsina have remained under consistent attacks by bandits, leading to the loss of about 200 lives, according to civil society groups in the area.

In August 2019, Governor Aminu Bello Masari attempted to reach a certain level of dialogue with the bandits but government had since confirmed that the initiative failed to achieve the desired results.

Last week, a cross section of communities from Dutsinma Local Government Area of the embarked a street protest to register thrift concern over what they described as incessant attacks on their villages by suspected bandits.