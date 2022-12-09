From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

No fewer than two people and a 90-year-old man were reportedly burnt alive by criminals suspected to be armed bandits who attacked Pobawure and Amtawalam communities in Billiri Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe state.

The attackers who sneaked into the two communities while residents were asleep at night went on a rampage setting houses and food storage on fire. Daily Sun gathered that the attack which occurred on Wednesday night was the third in a series of attacks being unleashed by the suspected bandits in the area.

According to the district head of the community Ahmed Zubairu, similar attacks were reported on 22nd November and two days after the attack which left two dead, the neighboring community was also attacked.

The head added that the attackers were not after anything other than cattle rustling and distraction of lives and properties. “The attacks have nothing to do with farmers and herders clash or community clash,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who visited the communities to commiserate and assess the level of destruction that was left by the attackers, directed the state of Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the state to ensure that peace and security are restored to the communities.

The governor also ordered the police commissioner in charge of the state command to move into the area and establish a police outpost and ensure constant surveillance of the area. “Deploy as many men as possible to work with the community members to ensure peace and security, we have to improve and strengthen our community policing, because it is only when we work with the community that we will achieve one goal and better results,” Governor Yahaya.

He equally directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide immediate support and intervention which includes drugs, shelter, food and other essential commodities that are needed in the communities.

While the governor called on the community members to be vigilant and report all suspected moves by an individual or any group, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Oqua Etim assured the affected communities that the command is on top of the matter and that they will not relent until perpetrators of the acts are tracked down and brought to justice.

The CP further appeal for calm and urged them not to take laws into their hands as the Police Tactical Teams in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilantes have cordoned the area. He assured that effort is emplaced to set up an outpost as directed by the state governor and unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.