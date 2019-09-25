Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Suspected gunmen believed to be bandit have laid ambushed and attacked military personnel on patrol in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A source in the local government area told our correspondent that the suspected gunmen stormed Balle town, the local government headquarters on Tuesday and attacked soldiers on routine patrol in the local government.

The affected troops were said to be part of Operation Habin Kunama III deployed to tackle banditry in the state.

All efforts to contact the military for confirmation proved abortive as the Public Relations Officer attached to 8th Division, Nigerian Army refused to respond to telephone calls to his mobile line.

But the source who could not confirm the number of casualties in the attack revealed that the affected soldiers were rushed to the Gudu General Hospital before they are later transferred to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) for better medical attention.

“No civilian was affected by the attack, but villagers were terrified and scamper for safety during the attack.” The source further added.

A security source who is not authorised to speak confirmed the attack, but could not ascertain the number of casualties.

Recall that in May this year, suspected bandits attacked Gudu and killed a traditional ruler, the Sarkin Yamman Ballet who doubles as District Head of Gudu and also destroyed parts of the police division in the local government.