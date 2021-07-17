From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Suspected bandits have written to Gideon Mutum, the head pastor of Governor’s Assembly Church, in Kafanchan, Jama’a, Kaduna State, threatening an attack.

In separate letters sent on two occasions, the suspected bandits told the pastor that they are aware of his utterances in defence of Southern Kaduna people and threaten to come for him.

However, the Kafanchan Church has said their Head Pastor is committed to the development of Southern Kaduna and would not be deterred by the threat letter.

The warning which was contained in a statement issued and made available to newsmen penultimate Friday was signed by the Church Secretary, Mr Eli Sajo Josiah.

The statement confirmed that Pastor Mutum on July 12 found a threat letter discovered around his car addressed to him whose content threatened his life and those of his family.

It stressed that the pastor will not be distracted with the development but warned against politicising the threat.

‘We will not allow anyone to politicise this threat. The security personnel are on top of the matter with the full backing of the police, DSS and SIB, the traditional council and the immediate community,’ it said.

According to the statement, the church was not exonerating anyone, adding, ‘including the possibility of a close insider and associates might be the culprit.

‘Our pastor, the church and the good work in the land would not diminish irrespective of the threat.

‘Our faith is not different from the challenges of the people of God in the past like David, Paul, Joseph, Daniel and the three Hebrew boys,’ it added.

The church urged for continuous prayers with the hope that the security would soon apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book.

‘We urge anyone with useful information to report to the appropriate authorities as the threat is not only to our pastor but to all.

‘We are going through one of the darkest periods of our time with the unabated killings, banditry and kidnapping as our hearts also go out to the family of those who lost their loved ones in the attacks in Zangon Kataf local government,’ the statement added.

