From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Armed security men on Saturday night raided a mosque in Filin Lazio, Hotoro, in Kano metropolitan area, arresting an unspecified number of worshippers.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Sun that the operation, led the military, occurred at about when the Muslim faithful were breaking their Ramadan fast.

Sources indicate that the operation was targeted at suspected Boko Haram members who are believed to have gathereed at the said mosque.

The arrest, which took members of the immediate area by surprise, automatically resulted into a scare as many residents left the vicinity in order not to run into harm as a result of the operation

Nigerian Army spokesman in Kano State Captain Irabor told Daily Sun by phone that the army are working on a public statement on the operation.