From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected dealer in the Cannabis Sativa has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The suspect, Monday Akpako, was arrested following a raid of a black spot at Ubeji community in Warri.

Acting spokesman of the Police Command DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest in Asaba, saying that the suspect has already confessed to being a major dealer in cannabis.

Edafe said Akpako’s arrest was resisted by youths in the area who pelted operatives with stones as well as sporadic gunshots.

‘Policemen through courage and resilience were able to arrest one Monday Akpako, ‘m’, who is the principal suspect and has confessed to being a major dealer in cannabis,’ he said.

‘Investigation is ongoing.’

He said the police had been on the trail of the suspect but had always considered the volatile nature of the area.

‘As a build-up, an earlier recording was made where the suspect was captured in an undercover videotape comfortably selling suspected weed believed to be Cannabis Sativa.

‘Considering the aggressive and violent nature and resistance of the community youths against police affecting an arrest, a formidable operational plan was drawn by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP TY Mahmud, and the identified spot marked and stored in a record time despite the community youths’ resistance and attack on police through sporadic gunshots and pelting of stones,’ the spokesman stated.