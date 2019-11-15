The Police Command in Kaduna state has confirmed the death of four persons allegedly killed by cattle rustlers at Marbar Agban in Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area.

The command`s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

He said the victims; Hosea Ayuba, Ado Adamu, Abagu Danladi and Kusa Danladi of Marabar Agban, Kagoro were killed while three of their cattle were carted away.

“At about 0300hrs, a case of cattle rustling and culpable homicide was reported to Kafanchan Area command through our operatives at a security check point,“ he said.

He said that a team of police detectives led by the Area Commander, Kafanchan acted on a tip off and intercepted a bus with Reg. No. BLD 43 XA conveying three suspected rustled cows.

The spokesman said in the process, two suspects, both of Unguwan Nungu of Jamaa local government area were arrested.

Sabo added that the operatives also recovered a motorcycle with Reg. No. QC 717AKW belonging to the fleeing suspect.

He urged the public to continue to demonstrate such cooperation with a view to nip crime in the bud and to ensure public safety across the state. (NAN)