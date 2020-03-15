Following the suspected case of Coronavirus aka COVID-19 in Enugu, with a 70-year old woman as index case, the state government at the weekend released the sum of N20 million to the management of the State Isolation Centre to ensure that the facilities are optimally ready to deal with the situation and any other emergency that may arise.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, stated that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had provided the required leadership and logistic support to ensure that the state Ministry of Health and the Emergency Operation Centre are functioning at optimal level and fully ready to deal with any emergency in the state.

Aroh added that the state government had also ensured that the suspected patient, who had a recent history of having traveled to the United Kingdom where she spent five months and had just returned to the country, is very stable in the isolation centre and receiving the best available medical treatment.

The information commissioner disclosed that the state government in line with routine protocol had informed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and necessary samples collected and sent to IRUA Specialist Hospital in Edo State for investigation, saying: “We await the results of the investigation soon”.

While assuring the public that all the relevant agencies and institutions in the state are fully activated and very ready to respond to any issues arising from the Coronavirus – COVID-19 – or any other health emergency, the state government maintained that “there is absolutely no reason to panic.”

“The good people of Enugu State are further encouraged to ensure the highest level of personal hygiene including the regular washing of their hands and use of sanitizers in public places,” the commissioner said.