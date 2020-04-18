Chuks Onuoha, Aba

A suspected COVID-19 patient who had reportedly sneaked into the state from a neighbouring state has been found and taken to an isolation centre in Amachara hospital, Umuahia.

The suspect, identified as Vincent, was first seen around 153, Azikiwe Road, Umuahia, from where he allegedly disappeared.

After his disappearance, the state Ministry of Health, in partnership with the State Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 declared him wanted, calling on those who have had contact with him to call the committees hotline or the state commissioner for health.

But today, the missing case was arrested and taken to the isolation centre at Amachara General Hospital in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Abia State Commissioner for Information John Okiyi Kalu said that specimen had been obtained from the suspect and taken to Ebonyi State for testing.

“What happened, in this case, is that we received a report from our centre in Abuja, and we traced him to the place where we were told he was staying; we brought him in to do a test. After our first approach to him on the phone, he again disappeared. Today, we deplored the security resources of the state and tracked him down. We will keep him in custody until the result of the sample is out.

The commissioner also said that the suspect had made some appreciable confession that is worthy of note.