From Odogwu Obinna, Awka

Four persons were reportedly killed, yesterday, in a war between two cult groups said to have started on Saturday, in Awka, Anambra State capital. The killings happened in different parts of the capital city.

There were conflicting reports about what transpired and the number of casualties. While some sources told Daily Sun that four persons were killed, police said that it was only two.

Sources told Daily Sun that since Saturday, there had been some shootouts in different parts of the state capital. They said that one person was gunned down at the Eke Awka Market axis of the town, while the others were killed in other parts of the capital city, including Ifite village.

One of the victims was seen lying in the pool of his blood in a video which trended on social media.

This came a few days after a bloody cult war claimed many lives and property in Okija community, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. One of the victims in Okija was beheaded by his killers.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, but said only two persons were killed. He said the police have taken over the troubled areas to restore normalcy.