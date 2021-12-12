From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A member of the cultist group in Osogbo, Osun state, has been set ablaze by a rival group.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Akede-Iyaloja area, along Ibokun road, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the victim was chased to the area with a gun and cutlass and he survived all attempts to kill him.

Sources told our correspondent that the victim, whose name could not be ascertained, was set ablaze when he survived gunshot and cutlass wounds by his chasers.

It was gathered that the victim did not die despite the gun shot at him and attempt to burn him alive for some minutes.

The victim was however taken to an undisclosed hospital in the state for medical treatment.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said the police was making serious efforts to arrest the suspects and bring them to book.