From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A suspected cultist, Quadri Agbefawo, has been killed by members of a rival cult group, ‘Aiye Confraternity.’

It was gathered that the deceased was a member of the Eye Confraternity.

Findings showed that the rival group killed Agbefawo in the Abaku area, Osogbo, around 2 pm on Saturday.

A police source hinted that the deceased was on the wanted list of the special anti-cultism squad osogbo before his death for cultism and armed robbery case.

However, the spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.