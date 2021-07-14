From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Suspected cultists, on Wednesday, killed two persons and injured one at Ifite village, Awka, the Anambra State capital. The incident, Daily Sun gathered, happened in the afternoon.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the ugly development, said that police operatives have commenced investigation into the incident.

“It is a cult related incident. Our police operatives went to the scene. Normalcy has been restored to the area and investigations have commenced. When the suspected cultists saw the police, they took to their heels.

“So, efforts are being made to apprehend them. This incident happened around Kings and Queens Primary School Junction”, the PPRO said.

