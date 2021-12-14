Suspected cultists, moments ago, gunned down three men at the ever-busy UNIZIK Junction in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Two of the victims were said to be policemen attached to the anti-cult unit of the state police command while the other victim was said to be one of the leaders of commercial tricycle operators popularly known as Keke NAPEP.

Sources said that the policemen were escorting the Keke NAPEP leader to an undisclosed location when their attackers struck, killing the trio and making away with the police rifles. It was not clear what led to the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, when contacted, said that he was yet to get the details of the ugly incident.

