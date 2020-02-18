Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A final year student of the Benue State University (BSU) has reportedly been killed by some suspected cultists at the Gyado Villa area of Makurdi, the state capital.

The deceased, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, was a final year student of Sociology at the university.

Our correspondent gathered from sources in the area that the victim was hacked to death by his assailants at about 7:50pm on Monday.

Anene who gave the name of the deceased student as Tervishima Simon Peter said his body had been deposited at the morgue of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) while investigation had commenced.

“The police was informed that on Monday at about 19:50 hours at Gyado Villa, a deceased victim identified as Tervishima Simon Peter, a final year Sociology student of Benue State University was killed by suspected cultists. His body has been deposited at BSUTH mortuary and investigation in progress please,” Anene said.

It would be recalled that only two weeks ago, two young men were killed in a cult-related manner around the Gyado Villa area of the state.

The police have been working assiduously to curb the increasing spate of cult-related killings in the state even as many suspected cultists have been arrested and some are already being prosecuted.