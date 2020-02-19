Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A final year student of the Benue State University (BSU) has been killed by suspected cultists at the Gyado Villa area of Makurdi, the state capital.

The victim was hacked to death by his assailants at about 7:50pm.

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said the deceased was a final year student of Sociology in the university.

Anene who gave the name of the deceased as Tervishima Simon Peter, said, his body had been deposited at the morgue of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) while investigation had commenced.

“The Police were informed that on Monday, at Gyado Villa Tervishima Simon Peter, a final year Sociology student of BSU, was killed by suspected cultists. His body has been deposited at BSUTH muortuary and investigation is in progress,” Anene said. Two weeks ago, two young men were killed in a cult war in the same area.