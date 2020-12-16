From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

One person was on Wednesday killed by suspected cultists at the popular Wurukum market in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The suspected cultists were also said to have robbed some traders during the invasion of the market.

Sources from the market who witnessed the incident said the incident happened around 2pm causing pandemonium within and around the market.

It was further gathered that the assailants may have trailed their victim to the market and shot him dead before robbing traders of their monies.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, when contacted, confirmed the report saying the cultists invaded the market to actually assassinate their target whom they killed in the process.

The PPRO explained further that the suspected cultists robbed some traders of their money after getting their target.