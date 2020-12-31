From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons have been reportedly shot dead at Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State by suspected cultists in a reprisal attack following alleged killing of a rival member last week in Akure, the state capital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when a rival cult group allegedly shot one of the victims at a location in Akungba-Akoko.

The development has caused palpable tension in the host community of Adekunle Ajasin University.

One of the deceaseds was simply known as “AY Killer” while the second person who was from Akungba-Akoko was killed in Akure last Saturday.

A security source that confirmed the incident, said only AY Killer was killed in Akungba-Akoko

.Reacting to the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said the state commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami had ordered investigation into the case.