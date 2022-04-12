From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Suspected cultists on the prowl in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have left death in their wake, killing a victim.

The fatal incident occurred at the Oja Gboro area of Ilorin Monday night with a hail of gunshots.

According to the spokesman of the state’s police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, ‘sounds of gunshots prompted the racing of policemen on surveillance patrol of Gambari area of Ilorin to the scene of the sounds.

‘At the scene, a body of an unidentified adult was found lying in the pool of his blood. A gunshot injury to his head was observed, and the victim was quickly rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). He was confirmed dead after an examination by the doctor on duty.’

Okasanmi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has directed the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the killing while assuring the people of the State of his total disdain for crimes and criminality.

‘The order by the CP came as an aftermath of the killing of a man today 11/4/2022 at about 1930hrs by suspected cultist(s) at Oja Gboro junction Ilorin,’ he said.

‘In a bid to identify the victim, a search on his body was conducted, nothing was found in his pockets to identify him except some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. However, the body has been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for autopsy.

‘Meanwhile, an aggressive manhunt for the culprit (s) has commenced as ordered by the Commissioner of Police.

‘The commissioner of police advises parents and guidance to monitor and warn their children and wards to avoid acts that could truncate their future, as anybody arrested for any act of criminality will be made to suffer the consequences.’