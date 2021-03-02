From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists on Tuesday morning reportedly shot dead a young man at the village market section of the Makurdi Modern Market, Benue State.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred around 10:45 am in the full glare of traders who were just starting to display their wares for the day.

A source, who did not want to be named, told our correspondent that the deceased young man who was later identified as Terfa Adams had rode on his motorcycle to the market and was trying to alight when the assailants, two in number, walked up to him and shot him twice.

‘He tried to stand up and run but the gunmen rushed after him with stones and a tyre wheel and hit him until he breathed his last,’ the witness told Daily Sun.

‘We all ran for our lives while the whole drama lasted. From where I hid, I saw how they hit him severally with stones and tyre wheel on his head. When they were sure that he had died, they then left him on the ground and walked away through a section of the market unchallenged.’

Our source said the attack caused the traders to hurriedly close their stalls for about an hour until policemen from the D-Division Police Station came and evacuated the victim’s corpse and motorcycle from the scene.

When contacted, police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene confirmef the report and gave the victim’s name as Terfa Adams.

‘On 2/3/2021 at about 1100 hrs, information was received at ‘D’ Police Division Makurdi that a young man was trailed and hit on the head by unknown men. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was eventually confirmed dead,’ her statement said.

$Corpse has been deposited at the hospital while investigation is in progress. The command commiserate with friends and family of the deceased and assure them of discreet investigation that will bring to book the perpetrators of this gruesome act.

‘Victim’s name is Terfa Adams and the police is in contact with the family already,’ Anene said.