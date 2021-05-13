From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected major dealer in Indian hemp also known as weeds has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police command.

The suspect, 20-year-old Aliyu Adamu was arrested during a raid of a black spot in Hausa Quarter, Warri by the Rapid Response Team of the command.

Adamu was arrested with 237 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in Asaba yesterday. Edafe said the suspect allegedly confessed to be a major dealer in Indian hemp, adding that the matter was still under investigation.

He also confirmed the recovery of a locally made gun and live cartridge from fleeing suspects who abandoned their operational tricycle on sighting the police patrol team around Okumagba Estate in Warri.

He said the tricycle with registration number EHR 247 QF was impounded, adding that manhunt has been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Besides, Edafe said operatives of the command in Oghara area of the state, rescued a kidnapped victim, Jeffrey

Jeffrey Emekume (27), and his sky blue Lexus SUV with registration number RSH 716 AX recovered.

According to him, operatives gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the bush, and as they were closing-in on them, the fleeing suspected kidnappers abandoned the victim and the vehicle and escaped.