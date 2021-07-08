From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected major dealer in illicit drugs in Delta State, one Sunday Umada has been nabbed with 174 wraps of dried weeds believed to be Indian hemp.

Besides, 800 sachets of suspected SK, 10 razler (roll bond), one lighter and N317,890 were found in his possession at the time of the arrest.

The 41-year old suspect was arrested in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state by operatives of Delta Hawk, a joint security outfit of the state government.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the development in Asaba on Thursday.

Saying that the case was being investigated, Edafe siezed the opportunity to also confirm the arrest of one Austin Ojunom with 129 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Edafe said the 29-year Ojunom was nabbed in Warri by the Rapid Response Team of the command.

He also confirmed the arrest of one Dennis Oghenevwede who has been on the wanted list of the police.

According to him, the 29-year old notorious cultist was nabbed during a stop and search operation with his Lexus 350 ES saloon car marked Abuja YAB 865 BP.

“On searching the vehicle, the police discovered a hand bag containing two cut to size barrel pistols with seven cartridges,” he said.

Also arrested, according to Edafe, is 43-year old Obakpororo Julius, suspected to be a member of gang of armed robbers who terrorised residents of Agbarha-Otor on July 5, dispossessing them of their belongings.

Edafe said the police who swiftly mobilised to the scene following a distressed call, “successfully naturalized the armed robbers.

“Exhibits recovered from him includes one locally made pistol, six live cartridges, one expanded cartridge, wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and four different phones,” he added.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.