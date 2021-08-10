From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were brutally killed on Tuesday when suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded Jebbu Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack took place when Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang visited the community to condoled with the people.

The women were said to have been killed in their farms while harvesting their farm produce.

Sen. Gyang who was grieved over the continues killings said that the people were face to face with the outcome of evil and man’s inhumanity to man.

“We are here in Jebbu Miango one of the major settlements in Irigwe Chiefdom and Bassa Local Government to see for ourselves what has happened even though we were briefed, It is a difficult moment for this constituency, it is traumatising for me at the people’s representative witness it this carnage.

“One is short of words in a situation like this. When you see this you know that there are some people that have no value for human life. When you see this you see the work of the devil incarnate. This is a call for government to rise up to its responsibility,” he said.

Gyang went to the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military outfit in charge of security in Plateau after the visit and directed security agencies to enforce law in the affected areas.

The lawmaker said that the people were counting on security agencies to enforce law and order and bring peace and sanity to the people.

According to him, enforcement of the law and order seem to lacking in some constituencies across the country, especially Where there is no enforcement of law and order against criminality, it will lead to impunity.

Gyang who also visited Plateau Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka said the National Assembly would not rest till there is peace in the country.

OPSH Deputy Commander, DCP Emmanuel Ado who received the senator on behalf of the OPSH Commander, said that the outfit was doing its best to ensure that there is peace in Plateau.

“The security agencies are not overwhelmed in any way, we are fully on group and we will stamp our feet, We are working in synergy with other security agencies and we have dominated all the flashpoints.

“The corpses you saw were are not different from kind of silent killings, where a criminal will hide somewhere knowing that people would pass that way just shoot and runaway.

“That is what happened, but there is no form of communal attack as we have witnessed in the past few days,” he said.

Also the Plateau Commissioner of Police CP Egbuka in his remarks, urged the people to cooperate with security agencies whom he said were determined to restore peace to the state.

Senator Gyang also visited the Palace of the Brra Niggwe Irigwe His Royal Highness Rev. Ronku Aka and made a donation of a million Naira for the treatment of injured persons in the hospital.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.