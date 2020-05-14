Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A public transport motorcyclist (‘Okada’) identified as Daniel James was reported on Thursday to have been attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Imafon in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist, a native of Cross River according to reports, was reportedly rushed to the Police Clinic in Akure where he is currently receiving treatment.

James, who spoke from his hospital bed, said he sustained serious machete injuries on his head as a result of the attack.

He also said that he was dispossessed of his motorcycle by the suspected herdsmen.

According to him, the attackers were speaking Hausa when he was attacked.

James, who had a deep cut on his head, said that he was dragged into the bush by his attackers who inflicted the wounds on him.

“By the time I became conscious, I crawled back to the main road where I shouted for help and some motorcyclists who also ply the routes came to my rescue.

“They took me to the police station in Ala quarters but the officers on duty said I should be taken to the hospital,” he added.

Police spokesman Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said he was yet to be briefed about the incident but promised to follow up on the case and ensure that it was properly investigated.