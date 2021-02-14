From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed three farmers at Ijugbere in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the suspected herders allegedly killed the farmers in the forest on Saturday night.

Recall that two vigilantes we’re on Thursday night killed in the same area by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Agriculture, Akin Olotu confirmed the killing via a text message.

He described the killing of the farmers as unfortunate, saying, “those blaming Governor Akeredolu for saying the illegal occupants should vacate the forest should bury their heads in shame.”

However, the police Public Relations Officer PPRO Mr Tee Leo Ikoro said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.