From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected Fulani herdsmen, yesterday, allegedly attacked a female rice farmer in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The farmer identified as Amaka Okafor was reportedly attacked while working on her farm. It was gathered that she was inflicted with machete cuts on her head and hands by the suspected herders. Daily Sun gathered that Okafor was rushed to a private hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Agriculture, Akin Olotu, confirmed this via a WhatsApp message. However, he said the victim was already responding to treatment in the hospital.