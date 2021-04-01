From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Thursday allegedly attacked a female rice farmer in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The farmer identified as Amaka Okafor was reportedly attacked while working on her farm.

It was gathered that she was inflicted with matchete cuts on her head and hands by the suspected herders.

Daily Sun gathered that Okafore was rushed to a private hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Akin Olotu confirmed this via a WhatsApp message

However, he said the victim is already responding to treatment in the hospital.