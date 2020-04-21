Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday night invaded Ala, a sleepy community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, attacking many residents of the town.

The hoodlums, according to town sources, had also demanded money and food items from residents, who are mainly farmers.

State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Mr Phillip Ayuba, who confirmed the incident, said operatives of the Corps were deployed to the town to maintain law and order when the Command got wind of the ugly development.

Ayuba confirmed that the hoodlums carted away money and foods, adding that many residents were also beaten up.

He said the Agro Rangers Squad of the NSCDC State Command, which visited the scene of the incident, reported to him that the suspects were herdsmen.

According to the NSCDC chief, the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare townsfolks before descending on them.

A leader of the community, Mr Adegoroye, expressing displeasure at the attack, called on the state government to investigate the incident and to bring the culprits to book.

He appealed to the state government to save the community from future attacks and damages to their farms.

Reacting, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, said the state government will do its best to get to the bottom it.