Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

A university lecturer has been reportedly abducted by gunmen along Enugwu-Agidi/ Nawgu road, Anambra state.

The victim, a lecturer with the Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra state, identified as Prof Silvia Okonkwo of Uruokwe village Enugwu-Ukwu, was abducted on her way to Awka from her institution on Wednesday.

She was said to have left for Awka after a Senate meeting with her collegues in the school; but unfortunately, her movement was cut short by the activities of the kidnappers.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Although the alleged incident was not officially reported, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered for discreet investigation to ascertain the veracity of the allegation, rescue the victim and fish out perpetrators, in order to bring them to book.”

Also, President-General Enugwu-Agidi Brotherly Union (EBU), Ndubuisi Obijiofor, said it was the second time a lecturer would be falling victim of the notorious kidnappers on the same spot.

He said in a statement that: “This is to inform the general public of the unfortunate kidnap incident that took place along Enugwu-Agidi/ Nawgu road on the 28th October, 2020, by 6:25pm.

“The kidnap victim goes by the name Prof Silvia Okonkwo, of Uruokwe village, Enugwu-Ukwu; a lecturer with the Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, who left for Awka after having a Senate meeting with her colleagues in the school; unfortunately, her movement was cut short by the activities of the kidnappers. This is the second time a lecturer would be falling victim of the notorious kidnappers on the same spot.

“The particular spot, where the incident took place is highly deplorable, making road users more vulnerable to dangers.

“The leadership of the Enugwu-Agidi community wishes to inform the general public to desist from plying that route as from 6:30pm because of the security threats, while we strategise as a community to beef up security around the area.

“We also urge the state government to come to our aid by repairing the road to facilitate easy movement of vehicles for security purposes. As I present this report, the victim is still in their captivity.”