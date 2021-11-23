From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Gunmen suspected to be hired kidnappers have allegedly kidnapped the Eze Ndigbo of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Donatus Okereke.

He was abducted at the Junction of a Quarry company in Elegbeka, a suburb of the town.

The area was the same place where a first class traditional ruler, the Olufon of lfon, Oba Isreal Adewusi was murdered by suspected kidnappers in November last year.

The victim was reportedly marched into the thick forest by the heavily armed kidnappers.

Secretary to the Regent of Ifon, Olaniyi Eni Olotu confirmed the abduction of the Igbo leader.

Mr. Olotu said the kidnappers took the Igbo Chief through the bush path into the forest.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami also confirmed the abduction of the businessman and Igbo leader.

She added that the police have mobilized operatives to search for the victim.