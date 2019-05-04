Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Gunmen attacked the residence of a former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, in Bafarawa village of Sokoto State on Friday night.

A source claimed that the gunmen killed the former governor’s guard, Abdullahi Jijji and kidnapped a boy named Abdulrasheed Sa’idu.

The source also corroborated a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto on Saturday by Suleiman Shinkafi, the Director-General of Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation that the gunmen shot sporadically in the air and threatened to kill all residents of the villages of Bafarawa and Kamarawa.

He said the two villages are under Isa Local Government Area of the state which borders Zamfara State.

“This is first time such attack is happening in Bafarawa town; but residents of Kamarawa in the neighbouring village have been experiencing attacks, killings, kidnapping and arson.

”Last Thursday former Governor Bafarawa addressed journalists in Abuja over his commitment towards organising security summit along with other northern leaders with his foundation, Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation, to bring a lasting solution to issue of insecurity in the region,” he said.The police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, could not be reach to speak on the incident.