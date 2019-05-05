Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Gunmen have attacked the residence of a former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, in Bafarawa village of Sokoto State on Friday night.

A source claimed that the gunmen killed the former governor’s security guard, Abdullahi Jijji and kidnapped a boy named Abdulrasheed Sa’idu. The source also corroborated a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto on Saturday by Suleiman Shinkafi, the director general of Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation, who said the gunmen shot sporadically in the air and threatened to kill all residents of the villages of Bafarawa and Kamarawa.

He said the two villages are under Isa local government area of the state which bordered Zamfara State.

“This is the first time such kind of attack is happening in Bafarawa town, but people of Kamarawa in the neighboring village have been experiencing such kind of attacks, killings, kidnapping, and arson.

”Last Thursday former Governor Bafarawa addressed journalists in Abuja over his commitment towards organizing security summit along with other northern leaders under his foundation, Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation, to bring a lasting solution to issue of insecurity in the region,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq failed.