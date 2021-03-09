From Gyang Bere, Jos

One person was killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Riyom-Kum Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The deceased was among the three victims ambushed by the herders.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9:00pm on Sunday left a 36-year-old, Bitrus Chollom, dead while Isaac David and Emmanuel Davou , narrowly escaped with injuries.

The deceased left behind his wife, Mrs Esther Bitrus and four children: Tiss Bitrus, 12; Peace Bitrus, 10; Obed Bitrus, 8 and Mafeng Bitrus ,five .

A youth leader in Kum village, Mr. Tengwong Dalyop, who condemned the attack, said it was unfortunate .

He said the victims were innocent locals who were returning from Riyom to Kum,”we have been struck with another tragic incident by suspected Fulani militias who again, ambushed and killed one of our youths last night.

“The Fulani have continued attacking and killing our people without any form of provocation and in spite of security matching order by the Commissioner of Police that there should never be any form of aggression against each other “, he said.

He charged the police to uncover the attackers and invite the Fulani leadership for questioning and take other necessary actions as unanimously agreed at a security meeting held in Jos with the CP.

The Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel, said:”We received the news of the killing of a young man in Riyom LGA of the state by gunmen. We have taken the photographs of the deceased and it has been deposited at the mortuary.

“Troops have been mobilized to the area and normalcy has equally returned to the place . The command has also lunched investigation into the matter so as to unravel those behind the Killing.”