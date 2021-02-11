From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two persons were killed yesterday morning by suspected herders in Owode-Ketu community, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The deceased were among the people who were allegedly ambushed and attacked by the herders along Owode-Ijoun-Tata Road around 5a.m.

According to a source in the town, bodies of the victims identified as Isiaka Apesin and Oguntosin Adebayo, were later discovered in the bush and they had been evacuated by the Police from Eggua Divisional Police Headquarters.

The source further told Daily Sun that the victims were shot in the chest and head regions, respectively by the attackers.

Speaking with Daily Sun, on the incident, Youth Leader of Owode-Ketu Town, Sina Olaleye, said the duo were on their way to the market when they were ambushed and killed.

He confirmed that the bodies had been evacuated by the police. He, however, lamented the incessant attacks by herders and called on the state government to rescue Ketu people from the menace of violent herders.

Olaleye added that the attackers were later located by the police in the bush with assault rifles and other dangerous weapons, but the police were unable to arrest them.

The Baale of the Town, Reverend Sanya Fabuyi, said Owode-Ketu has been under siege by herders, pointing out the latest attack was one of many unprovoked attacks that had led to the death of many indigenes of the town.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, said no arrest has been made in connection with the incident, adding that the police with the support of local vigilance group, hunters and youths, have gone on the trail of the suspects from the Eggua and Igbogila ends of the bush.