From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least five people including two personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen, while others were injured in separate attacks on two local government areas of Benue State on Thursday and Friday respectivey.

Our correspondent gathered that two NSCDC personnel and a driver with the Benue Livestock Guards, were killed while they were on an official duty at Adaka community of Makurdi on Friday.

It was further gathered that two people were killed on Thursday evening at Tse-Tume in Turan council ward of Logo Local Government Area of the state.

According to a community leader from Logo LGA who did not want to be named for security reasons, the locals were killed while they were working on their farm.

The community leader who identified the deceased as Terkende Injarwua, and Mfaiga Ukor, said their remains had been recovered and buried on Friday.

Speaking on the attack, Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, Anthony Dyegeh, confirmed the killing of two NSCDC personnel and a driver to the Livestock Guards commander.

“The Civil Defense personnel were members of Agro Rangers who worked hand-in-hand with the Livestock Guards to enforce the state’s anti-open grazing law.

“So on Friday, they went to Adaka to arrest the herdsmen who were grazing their cattle; they went with their with livestock guards. Unfortunately, the herders engaged them and killed several people.

“But for now, I will say that two personnel of the NSCDC as well as the driver of the commander of Livestock Guards were killed.

“The deceased have been taken to the mortuary while the injured ones were receiving treatment at Federal Medical Center, Apir, and teaching hospital in Makurdi.

When contacted, the NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Michael Ejelikwu, promised to give a detailed account of the incident, but was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

But when she was contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said: “That was not reported to me.”