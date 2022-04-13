From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 25 people, including a traditional ruler, have been reportedly killed after some suspected herdsmen attacked villages in Guma, Tarka and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State, on Monday night.

The affected villages are Tse-Sumaka near branch Umenger in Mbadwem council ward in Guma LGA; Tyotugh in Tarka LGA, as well as Gaambetiev in Logo LGA.

Sources from the affected areas claimed that the invaders stormed the villages in an organised manner and launched a coordinated attack on the people simultaneously.

One of our sources who gave his name as Terdoo Michael from Guma LGA told Daily Sun on telephone that the attackers who may just have been waiting for the right time to strike, targeted the people while they were relaxing after meal, and started shooting sporadically in all directions around 7pm.

“It was about that same time that the herders struck, too, in our village at Tyotugh in Tarka Local Government Area,” another source who identified himself as Ortwer James said. He said many people were killed and several others also injured, while some who were also abducted and taken away by the attackers were yet to be seen at the time of filing this report.

The sad development had caused serious chaos in Tyotugh area where angry youths had blocked the Makurdi/Gboko road with the corpses of the deceased victims, thus, causing a heavy gridlock on that route. Also, a traditional ruler was reportedly murdered and several others injured after suspected herders stormed Gaambetiev in Logo local government area of the state, on the same night.

Confirming the attack on his LGA, council boss of Guma, Caleb Aba, in a telephone chat with Daily Sun, yesterday afternoon, said seven corpses had, so far, been recovered, while one more person who was shot was still battling to survive at the hospital.

“At about 7pm last night (Monday), people of Tse-Sumaka village near branch Umenger in Mbadwem council ward in Guma LGA, were relaxing after the day’s work at their farms. Suddenly, some herdsmen invaded the area and started shooting at them. Five people died at the spot and three were injured.

“While those three injured were being rushed to the hospital, one died before getting to the hospital, while another injured victim also died this morning. This brings the number of deaths from that singular attack to seven with one injured still battling for life at the hospital.”

Asked if the invaders were provoked, the Guma council boss said, “These days, these Fulani herdsmen don’t have to be provoked before they attack and kill because their agenda is to chase us away from our ancestral homes and occupy our land.”

He said the matter had already been reported to relevant security agencies

On his part, Security Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, who spoke with newsmen on telephone, confirmed the Monday night simultaneous attacks on three LGAs of the state.

Hemba disclosed that the killings were carried out by suspected herders and happened about the same time in all the locations, adding that those who were injured and those who escaped the attack confirmed the attackers were herdsmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attacks on the three LGAs and promised to furnish newsmen with details later.

“I am currently at the scene of an incident with the commissioner of police. I will communicate with you soon. It’s not convenient to talk from here,” Anene said in a short WhatsApp message.