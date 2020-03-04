Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herders have reportedly killed four people in a renewed crisis in Moon District of Kwande local government area of Benue State.

Sources from the area who spoke with our correspondent including one Donald said the gunmen invaded Waya community near Jato Aka, Kwande Local government area shooting sporadically in all direction and injuring many people in the process.

“Some herdsmen yesterday (Tuesday) stormed our community (Waya) in their numbers and shot sporadically and moved straight to the river shooting as they were going.

“By the time the dust settled, four people, two men and two women were shot dead while many people were injured”.

He said the development had forced hundreds of locals resident in the area to flee to other neighbouring communities.

When contacted, he Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the attack however noted that three people; one man and two women were killed by gunmen in the attack.

“Unknown gunmen suspected to be herders invaded Moon District, Kwande Local Government Area and shot sporadically at persons sited at the river bank.

“During investigation, one male and two female corpses were recovered. More police teams have been deployed to the area to restore peace and order while investigation is still in progress,” Anene stated.

Reacting to the incident, member representing Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency, Hon. Bob Tyough stated that Fulani herdsmen had consistently attacked communities in the local government area.

Tyough, in a statement he made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday, said only 35 policemen were in the whole local government, stressing that the number, was grossly inadequate to provide the required security as well as curtail the activities of herdsmen in the council.

The lawmaker however commended the efforts of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in ensuring relative peace in the state but insisted that total peace had not yet returned to the state as the OPWS Commander, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini would want people to believe.

“While not taking anything away from the commitment and gallantry of the military in our State, particularly troops of OPWS, I wish to raise objection to the swooping claim by Major General Yekini which tends to sell the impression that total peace has returned to Benue State and our people are no longer under attacks.

“As the member representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, I can authoritatively say that my people are still being attacked on daily basis by herdsmen militia. Just yesterday, four persons were killed and many others injured at Waya community in Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area.

“Kwande Local Government Area has only 35 police personnel. How would 35 police men guarantee the safety of lives and property in a whole local government area? ” Tyough asked.

Also speaking on the matter, member representing Makurdi/Guma federal constituency, Benjamin Mzondu alleged that his constituency has suffered the worst of the unprovoked attacks in recent times.

“Less than one week ago, two communities known as Tse-Keleke and New City both in Guma came under fierce herdsmen attacks leaving many injured and thousands displaced. Armed herders have been invading my people’s farms with their animals in spite of the military presence in the area.

“The other day, hundreds of cows accompanied by armed herders invaded the campus of Joseph Tarka University Makurdi formerly known as University of Agriculture and were grazing openly causing fear among the students and staff of the institution.

“No security operative was in sight to question the herders on why they carried such weapons. This is the source of worry of the people of my Constituency. As their representative, it is my duty to project their fears and concerns.

While giving kudos to the Commander of OPWS and his troops for their dexterity in ensuring relative peace and security in the state, Mzondu however stressed the need for the federal government to strengthen the operation by increasing the number of troops so that they can cover more areas.

“It is true that Operation Whirl Stroke has done well to curtail some of the attacks but there is also the need for the Federal Government to beef up the operation. This is what Governor Ortom said in the interview which drew the harsh response from the military commander.

“The fact remains that security outfits including Operation Whirl Stroke need our support to succeed. They alone cannot overcome the menace of insecurity. There is also the need for security agencies to consider any genuine form of support from all stakeholders as important”, Mzondu said.