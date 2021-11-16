From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected herdsmen on Tuesday allegedly killed two butchers and injured one person at Ajadusi village in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspected herdsmen had earlier abducted the two deceased persons.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Hours after their abduction, the corpses of the two butchers were found inside a bush by some members of the community.

The victims were said to be butchers working in Akure, the state capital.

It was learnt that the deceased had received a call from one of the suspected kidnappers to come and buy cows.

On getting to the community, the suspected kidnappers reportedly besieged them, shooting sporadically and kidnapped three of them.

Speaking with newsmen, the only butcher who escaped and now receiving treatment at a popular hospital in Akure said the kidnappers macheted him in the head.

However, the corpses of other butchers were later found inside the forest.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .