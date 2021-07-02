From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Herdsmen suspected to be bandits dislodged from other states have, on Friday, attacked a farmer at his farm, macheted him and cut off his two hands at Ome Community in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

According to eye witness who disclosed the incident to Daily Sun, the victim was at his farm working when the Fulani herdsmen invaded his farm; in the process of telling the herdsmen to leave the farm, he was then attacked.

Another eye witness who narrowly escaped the attack explain the ordeal ” We were in the farm when we saw herdsmen grazing on the victim’s farm; in the process of asking them to leave the farm, then we saw them make calls, unknowingly to us, we saw their men with cutlasses following us and accidentally the victim fell down in the process of running for safety when they (herdsmen) cut off two of his hands.

At the time of filing this report Daily Sun reporter tried reaching the family of the victim but none of them was able to speak.

Confirming the incident, the police Public Relations Officer, Asp Nancel Rahman who disclosed to Daily Sun Reporter via WhatsApp chat saying: “This incident is true but not two hands were severed.

The left hand of the victim was severed from his wrist while a finger was severed on his right hands.”

“The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment, three (3) suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime and investigation is ongoing.” He said.

