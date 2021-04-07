From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Some people suspected to be herdsmen have brutally attacked three female farmers in Irele-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

This came exactly a month after two farmers were shot dead by suspected herdsmen in Isaba-Ekiti, in the same local government area.

The arm-wielding attackers, who were said to be six in number, stormed the farm settlement in the early hours yesterday, and unleashed mayhem on the three farmers who sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack.

A source said the victims were rushed to the Ikole General Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The source added that the herders demanded money from the victims, but were infuriated by the women after they failed to give them the money required and resisted attempts to rape them.

He said: “The women were unable to meet the demand as they said they were only had N200 with them. The herdsmen collected all the money found on them and made attempt to forcefully sleep with the women.The refusal of the women to grant their demand for such immoral act led to the brutal attack before they fled the scene.

“The women were so cut with machetes that it will take the grace of God for them to survive because they lost so much of blood.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack on the three women, saying investigations had begun, in a bid to arrest the perpetrators.

Abutu said, “ Yes, we got the report this morning that three persons were attacked and I can tell you that they are responding to treatment in the hospital.

“We have commenced investigation into the attack and the criminals will soon be arrested.”

He urged residents of the community to remain calm and support the police with relevant and accurate information that would help in arresting the attackers who perpetrated the dastardly act.