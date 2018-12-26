Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

One man has been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in a settlement in Logo Local Government area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the deceased, Mr Iorwuese Myaga, a father of seven, was until his gruesome murder, a resident of Anawah settlement in Ukemberagya Gaambe-Tiev, Logo LGA.

According to a community leader in the area, Chief Joseph Anawah, Myaga was killed on the eve of Christmas in his farm while he was harvesting his corn.

“The herdsmen ambushed and shot him at close range behind the neck; the bullets also pierced his gullet through the stomach,” Anawah said.

The community leader said Myaga’s remains were later recovered on Christmas Day and buried at his country home Tse Ikyem, Ukemberagya Gaamne-Tiev of Logo LGA.

“Until this gruesome murder, Mr Iowuese Myaga was a devout Christian of NKST denomination and an active member of the Tiv choir NKST Chembe consistory. He left behind his wife and seven children,” Anawah stated.

It was gathered that Ukemberagya settlement which has a population of about 300 people has been deserted following the attack even as residents are said to be taking refuge at an NKST church in Anyii town.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Moses Yamu, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter and promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as he was briefed.

He was yet to call back at the time of filing this report.