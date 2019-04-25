Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Two Chinese nationals working at a construction site in Ivo River at the boundary area between Ohaozara and Ivo local government areas of Ebonyi State have been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen. The victims whose names were given as Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu were kidnapped at about 3:30 pm on Wednesday; they where taken away by the men said to be wearing facial masks. The Chinese, both males, were said to be working with Tongyi Construction Company handling the construction of the the road leading to Ogwu and Okpanku communities in Ivo LGA in Ebonyi and Aninri LGA in Enugu states respectively. The victims, it was gathered, were working on the base of the bridge at Ivo River when the armed kidnappers stormed the area and forced the workers out of the pit. According to the other workers at the construction site who witnessed the incident, the criminals also abducted a Nigerian. But he later released him when he reportedly spoke in Hausa language begging them not to kill him. They said that they later took the Chinese away to an unknown destination after handing their third victim his phone back. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, said that the police have commenced actions targeted at rescuing the victims. She said that upon getting information on the incident, the Commissioner for Police in the state, CP Awosola Awotinde, mobilised a tactical team to the scene to get firsthand information on how it happened for appropriate action to be taken. “The area was combed to track down the bandits but no result, a track down rescue team has been dispatched to move on in other to rescue the Chinese nationals unhurt,” Odah said. The police spokesperson, however, said that serious efforts were being made to, not only rescue the victims, but also, apprehend the criminals for prosecution according to the law. The PPRO who wondered why the Chinese did not apply for security from the police, however, appealed to the residents of the surrounding areas to avail the police with adequate information that would help in rescuing the victims alive and unhurt. Meanwhile, the manager of the site explained that they had worked at the site for five months without any security challenge. Reply Forward