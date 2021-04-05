From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Five persons were, on Saturday night, kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen at the boundary area between Aguleri and Nando communities in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident, Daily Sun gathered, happened along the Igbariam – Nando – Aguleri Road within the checkpoint area being manned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

One of the survivors of the attack, who gave his name as Chidi, in a voice clip he released, narrated that they were returning from a wedding ceremony in Awka, the state capital, when their attackers struck.

“I escaped. My Aguleri brothers were captured by them. I don’t know if they were killed or not. Four men and one lady from Aguleri were taken away. There were shootings in the area, but I escaped,” narrated the survivor who was panting while recording his voice clipConfirming the ugly incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said that two persons had been rescued even as the identities of the kidnappers were yet to be ascertained.”