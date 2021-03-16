From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have kidnapped five persons from different locations in eight communities of Ayamelum Local Government Area, Anambra State.

One of the victims, the President-General (PG) of Omor community, Mr. Francis Onwuachu, was kidnapped Friday night.

Former PG of the community, Udoji Amedu, told Daily Sun that Onwuachu’s car has been recovered by the police and taken to Ayamelum Divisional Headquarters in Anaku. He raised the alarm over the spate of killings and rape by armed herdsmen in the community.

Amedu said that the herdsmen have established contact with the community and that they demanded N10 million as ransom.

“Yes; they have established contact. They mentioned N10 million. Apart from the PG, we heard that four other persons were also kidnapped by the herdsmen,” he said.

Asked if the N10 million was for all five victims, he said it was only for Omor.

This means that the other four would also pay N10 million each; all amounting to N50 million.

“There is fear and anger in the land right now. My cousin was killed last month by Fulani herdsmen. Our people are afraid of using the roads because it’s insecure. Those who need to go to Awka or Onitsha are afraid to move. Before this incident, many of our people have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen. There were also cases of raping of our women,” he lamented.

Efforts to speak with Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, proved abortive as he failed to pick calls to his phone and never returned same before this report was filed.