Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 14 persons were killed Sunday night by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Kwatas village of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen invaded the village at about 7 pm when the villagers were preparing for their dinner.

Confirming the attack, former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Rt Hon Titus Ayuba Alams described the incident as unfortunate.

“My village Kwatas was attacked on Sunday evening between 6 pm and 7 pm at the village market square by suspected Fulani herdsmen and killed 14 persons,” he said.

He noted that Kwatas is a community neighbouring Plateau State University, Bokkos.

Alams pointed out that the attack was coming barely a few weeks after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed 12 people in neighbouring Kulben village in Mangu Local Government Area.