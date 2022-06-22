From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 15 people were killed by suspected armed herdsmen in Udei and Yelwata communities of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, on Monday evening.

Daily Sun gathered that the victims, who were mostly timber dealers, were attacked by the gunmen, while they were still in the bush to ply their trade, around 7pm that fateful day.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, who couldn’t confirm the attack at the time of filing this report, said she was yet to get any information on the matter.

However, Chairman of the council, Caleb Aba, confirmed the report in a telephone chat with newsmen yesterday evening.

“I heard of the incident. Those killed were timber dealers who went yesterday (Monday) in the evening to collect the timber they had cut from the forest in Mbagwen.

“So, it was when they were coming out of the forest that they met the attackers who attacked and killed them.

“They were 15 in number. So far, five bodies have been recovered out of the 15 people. I have reported the matter to the police. The attack took place around 7pm,” the council boss said.

Efforts to speak with the OPWS Commander, Maj. Gen. Kevin Aligbe, on the development, were unsuccessful, but a military source, who did not want to be named, confirmed the report.

“Confirmed. Four locals were killed at night and we are setting up something for them tonight. The criminals went to Nulle Community in Udei two nights ago to carry out the crime. We will get them,” the military source assured.

