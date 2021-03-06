From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Two farmers have been killed by some suspected herdsmen in Isaba-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The murder occurred on Friday evening when the farmers were said to have had a confrontation with the herders which escalated to bloodshed.

A resident of the town confirmed that one of the victims was popularly known as Jisoro while the other was a security guard with a construction company.

The assailants were said to have fled after killing the victims.

Speaking further on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said crisis between the farmers and herders led to the death of the two persons.

Abutu stated that it was a confrontation between the farmers and people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen called Bororo, who were alleged to have been terrorising the Ipao-Oke Ako-Irele axis of the council area.

Abutu added that the deceased’s bodies had been recovered and deposited in the morgue at Ikole General Hospital.

He said: “There was a crisis between some farmers and Bororo herders. In the process, there were casualties.

“The police were contacted and operatives have been deployed to that axis to maintain peace.

“Meanwhile investigation has already commenced to unravel the reason for the crisis and to ensure that culprits are brought to book.

“Corpses of the victims have already been deposited in the morgue.”